Foreign cargo boat rescue 1 person in Sibutu passage

A FOREIGN cargo vessel rescued one person drifting at sea for more than 37 hours while another remains missing in Sibutu straight in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the military said Monday, September 2, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) identified the rescued individual as Rosello Mario, 34, a resident of Simandagit village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi. Missing is Nurton Calma.

The 4CRG said the crew of a foreign cargo vessel, M/V Noble Steed, rescued Mario drifting at approximately 5.5 nautical miles northwest of Bongao in the afternoon of Saturday, August 31.

The 4CRG said personnel of the 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) responded to assist Mario after the M/V Noble Steed radioed the Littoral Monitoring Station in Bongao informing about the rescue.

The 2MBde transported and turned over Mario to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Bongao for further medical and physical examinations to ensure his well-being.

Mario informed the authorities that he and Calma were traveling aboard a motorboat that capsized due to big waves.

The 4CRG said the search for Calma continues as authorities remain vigilant in the area.

“This rescue operation underscores the dedication and rapid response capability of the Marines in Tawi-Tawi, who remain committed to safeguarding lives and providing assistance in maritime emergencies,” the 4CRG said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)