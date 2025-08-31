Former haven of insurgents in Zamboanga del Sur gets water system project

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB), together with partner agencies and associations, is constructing a water system in a former haven of insurgents in Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the construction of the water system in the elementary school of Saad village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, began after the signing of a Memorandum of Partnership Agreement and a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, August 29.

The signatories included officials and representatives of the 53IB, the municipal government of Dumingag, the Philippine KOICA Fellows Association, Inc. (Philkofa), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“This (water system) project is expected to provide a reliable, safe, and sustainable water supply not only for the school but also for the entire community, addressing long-standing issues related to sanitation, hygiene, and access to clean water,” the 53IB said in a statement.

Alongside the infrastructure development, a medical mission was conducted to deliver essential healthcare services to the students and residents of Saad on Friday, August 29.

The medical mission component of the initiative highlighted the partners' collective commitment to holistic community development, addressing both physical infrastructure and the immediate health needs of the people.

“As tokens of goodwill and solidarity, umbrellas were distributed to students, emphasizing the spirit of shared responsibility and care,” the 53IB said.

The 53IB said the milestone event reflects the unified dedication of the battalion and its partner institutions to uplifting previously conflict-affected communities through inclusive and people-centered initiatives.

It added that Saad, once a stronghold of insurgents, is now showing signs of recovery and development, demonstrating that peace and progress are possible when government, civil society, and the community collaborate. (SunStar Zamboanga)