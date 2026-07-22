Former Indanan conflict-affected communities surrender 2 mortars

FORMER conflict-affected communities in Indanan, Sulu surrendered on Monday, July 20, 2026, two 60-millimeter (mm) mortar tubes to the 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade and the 100th Infantry "Kalasag" Battalion in support of the government's peace campaign, reaffirming their commitment to lasting peace, security, and development in the municipality.

The voluntary surrender was facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the local government unit of Indanan, led by Mayor Albakil Jikiri, in partnership with the Philippine Army.

The recovered mortar tubes, believed to be remnants of previous armed conflicts in the area, were formally turned over to the military for proper accounting, documentation, and disposal in accordance with established military procedures.

Jikiri expressed his appreciation to the community members for their trust and cooperation, emphasizing that peace is a shared responsibility.

"This voluntary surrender reflects the sincere commitment of our people to leave behind the remnants of conflict and work together for a safer and more progressive Indanan. The LGU will continue to support initiatives that strengthen peace, security, and development for the benefit of every resident," Jikiri said.

The activity highlights the continuing partnership among former conflict-affected communities, the LGU of Indanan, and the Philippine Army in advancing peacebuilding efforts.

It demonstrates the growing confidence of the people in government peace initiatives and the collective determination to remove the remnants of war while fostering a secure environment where communities can thrive.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, commended the former conflict-affected communities for their voluntary surrender of the mortar tubes, emphasizing that lasting peace is achieved through trust, cooperation, and active community participation.

"The voluntary surrender of these mortar tubes reflects the increasing confidence of our communities in the government's peace initiatives. This is more than the turnover of war materiel, it is a clear manifestation of the people's commitment to peace, security, and development. Every weapon or explosive removed from our communities contributes to a safer environment where families can live without fear and opportunities for progress can continue to grow. Together with our local government partners and the people of Indanan, we will remain steadfast in preserving the gains of peace for future generations," Cabasan said.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade, in partnership with the 100th Infantry Battalion and the local government unit of Indanan, continues to encourage communities to voluntarily surrender abandoned explosives, firearms, and other war materiel or report their presence to the nearest military or law enforcement unit.

Through sustained collaboration and active community participation, the Brigade remains committed to preserving peace, enhancing public safety, and supporting the long-term development of the 1st District of Sulu. (PR)