Former Sulu Marine commander returns, visits 1102Bde

MAJOR General Gregorio Hernandez, Jr., commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ National Capital Region Command, returned to Sulu on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, and visited the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) headquarters in Luuk, reconnecting with troops and reflecting on the province’s transformation since his previous service there.

Hernandez, who previously served in Sulu during the height of military operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group and other security threats, was received by Colonel Alex Gagula, 1102Bde deputy brigade commander, and other officers and personnel.

The 1102Bde said Thursday, October 8, that the visit of Hernandez provided an opportunity to discuss continuing coordination and cooperation in support of peace, security and development in Sulu.

Hernandez signed the brigade guest book and joined the troops in a tree-planting activity before participating in an executive session with brigade officers.

The 1102Bde said the discussions covered coordination, professional development and other matters of mutual interest.

Gagula, representing brigade commander Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, said Hernandez’s return highlighted the progress Sulu has made since the years when government forces were heavily engaged in counterterrorism operations.

“Maj. Gen. Hernandez’s return to Sulu reminds us of how far the province has come,” Gagula said in a statement, noting that military efforts have increasingly shifted toward sustaining peace through partnerships with local governments, communities and other stakeholders.

Delos Santos said Sulu’s gains were built on the sacrifices and contributions of soldiers, Marines, police personnel, local leaders and communities who worked together during difficult years.

“From the height of the anti-terrorism campaign to our present efforts of consolidating peace and promoting development, the story of Sulu demonstrates what sustained commitment, sacrifice, and partnership can achieve,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He said the visit also strengthened professional ties between the NCR Command and the 1102Bde as both units continue to support efforts to preserve Sulu’s peace, stability and development. (SunStar Zamboanga)