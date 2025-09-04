‘Gagandilan’ brigade has new commander

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) of the Philippine Army has instituted a change in the leadership of the 1101st Infantry “Gagandilan” Brigade (1101Bde), assigning a seasoned intelligence officer as the new brigade commander.

Colonel Yasser Barra, a distinguished member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1995, was installed as the new commander of the 1101Bde Monday, September 1.

Barra replaced Brigadier General Mario Jacinto, who was assigned to another unit of the Philippine Army.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, presided over the turnover of command ceremony Monday, September 1, held at the 1101Bde headquarters in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The 11ID said prior to his new assignment, Barra has served as the deputy commander of 1101Bde, showcasing his leadership in ground operations.

Barra has also served as the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Intelligence at the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), intelligence chief of the 11ID, 11th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, Military Intelligence Group-9 (MIG-9) chief, and commander of the 17th Intelligence and Security Unit of the Army’s Intelligence Security Group.

“These roles have placed him at the forefront of intelligence operations across the archipelago, contributing significantly to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ mission to safeguard national sovereignty and internal stability,” the 11ID said.

The 11ID said Barra’s exemplary service has been recognized through numerous military decorations, including: Gold Cross Medal; Silver Cross Medal; Bronze Cross Medal; and, multiple Military Merit Medals. (SunStar Zamboanga)