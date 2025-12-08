Gagandilan’ brigade welcomes newly assigned seasoned personnel

THE Basilan-based 1101st Infantry “Gagandilan” Brigade (1101Bde) of the Philippine Army has formally welcomed five newly assigned seasoned personnel, including a commissioned officer.

The newly assigned personnel include Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, Technical Sergeant Mujibar Umabong, Staff Sergeant Kemar Tahil, Sergeant Abubakar Juhan, and Corporal Ricky Arellano.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101Bde, led the simple yet meaningful ceremony and donned the unit patch on the incoming members of the Gagandilan Team on Monday, December 8, at Camp Luis Biel II in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, Basilan.

Potutan expressed his gratitude and pride upon returning to Basilan, affirming his commitment to once again serve the Basileños with dedication and sincerity.

Potutan previously served in Basilan as commander of the 64th Infantry Battalion before being reassigned to Lanao del Sur.

“Wearing the Gagandilan patch symbolizes not only membership but also the commitment to uphold the Brigade’s core values, perform with excellence, and contribute to lasting peace and security in Basilan,” Potutan said.

Sales noted that most of the personnel newly assigned to the 1101Bde are residents of Basilan—an advantage that strengthens their sense of purpose, local familiarity, and connection to the communities they are sworn to protect.

The welcome ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the Brigade’s mission to ensure stability, foster collaboration with stakeholders, and sustain peace-building efforts across Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)