'Ganarul' brigade bolsters Sulu external defense

THE 1102nd Infantry "Ganarul" Brigade deployed and turned over its Site Teams to the municipality of Omar, Sulu, on Monday, March 23, 2026, securing community-level peace gains while enabling a decisive shift toward territorial and archipelagic defense.

The deployment of the Site Teams bolster the external defense in the province of Sulu, military officials said Friday, March 27.

Site refers to Sustaining Internal security operations Transition to External security operations.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, emphasized that the deployment of Site Teams operationalizes the brigade's Local Government Unit (LGU)-Led, Security Sector-Supported, Community-Based (LSC) Framework, ensuring that peace gains are sustained through empowered local governance and active community participation.

Mantes noted the initiative strengthens collaboration between security forces, LGUs, and stakeholders to preserve stability at the village level.

Mantes said the Site Teams are organized into cluster-based elements strategically positioned across Omar town to monitor the security environment, support Rido-Free and Gun-Free initiatives, and generate timely community feedback, enabling responsive governance and synchronized inter-agency actions.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, underscored that the formal turnover reflects the institutionalization of the LSC Framework as the foundation of peace sustainment in the brigade's area of operations.

Delos Santos highlighted that by placing the LGU at the forefront, with the security sector in a supporting role, peace and development efforts become more enduring, inclusive, and community-driven.

Delos Santos said the deployment of Site Teams enables the brigade to effectively transition toward external security operations, as stable, resilient, and self-sustaining communities allow military forces to focus on broader territorial defense and archipelagic security imperatives.

The deployment of Site Teams highlights the strengthened partnership between the military and Omar town, reinforcing a shared commitment to sustain peace gains while advancing a community-based approach to long-term security and development in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)