'Ganarul' Brigade enhances communication readiness of troops

SELECTED personnel of the 1102nd Infantry "Ganarul" Brigade (1102Bde) completed on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from three-day Tactical Radio Operations and Maintenance Training in line with efforts to strengthen communication capability and operational readiness of troops in the second district of Sulu.

The training, which started Monday, May 11, was held at Camp AKA that houses the Ganarul Brigade headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

The 1102Bde said Thursday, May 14, the training gathered personnel from the Brigade and focused on enhancing technical proficiency, sustainment capability, and operational effectiveness in the proper operation and maintenance of tactical communication equipment and operational assets.

During the training, the participants underwent classroom lectures, practical demonstrations, hands-on exercises, and simulation activities covering radio communication procedures, tactical radio operations, troubleshooting techniques, preventive maintenance measures, and proper handling of communication equipment.

Corporal Andrew Gabo, who served as Subject Matter Expert, facilitated technical discussions and maintenance drills to reinforce learning and improve the capability of personnel in operating and sustaining tactical radio equipment under operational conditions.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, brigade executive officer, emphasized the importance of reliable communication systems in ensuring effective command and control during military operations.

"Reliable communication equipment and technically proficient operators are essential in ensuring timely coordination, effective command and control, and mission success," said Granados, who supervised the conduct of the three-day training.

"Through this training, we are enhancing not only the technical skills of our personnel but also their confidence and readiness to respond to operational requirements," he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, underscored the importance of continuously enhancing the technical competence of troops in support of peace and security operations across Sulu.

"Our communication systems serve as the lifeline of our operations. By investing in the training and technical development of our personnel, we ensure that our units remain responsive, coordinated, and mission-ready in sustaining peace, security, and stability in Sulu," Delos Santos said.

He said the training also reinforced discipline, accountability, and safety awareness among personnel to ensure communication assets remain mission-ready and responsive to operational requirements.

Granados supervised the training together with Captain Kesley Jon Rey Maligro, Operations and Training Officer; First Lieutenant Hazel Calina, Civil-Military Operations Officer; Second Lieutenant Ana Sophia Borromeo, Signal Officer; Technical Sergeant Ferdinand Lagno, Acting Brigade Sergeant Major; and Corporal Andrew Gabo, who served as Subject Matter Expert. (SunStar Zamboanga)