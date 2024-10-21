'Ganarul' Brigade gets new commander

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has designated Colonel Alaric Avelino Delos Santos as the acting commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade based in the province of Sulu, the military said Monday, October 21, 2024.

The installation of Delos Santos came after Brigadier General Giovani Franza, 1102Bde commander, officially retired from the military service on Sunday, October 20.

Prior to his new assignment, Delos Santos was the deputy commander of the 1102Bde, also known as “Ganarul” Brigade.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, installed Delos Santos to the new designation during the testimonial parade and review in honor of Franza on Saturday, October 19, at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu.

Franza, who is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sambisig” Class of 1991, has served in the Armed Forces of the Philippines for more than 37 years.

Peña extended his heartfelt gratitude to Franza for his years of service to God, country, and the people.

Peña said they will always remember Franza every time the Alakdan Hymn is played since the latter is the composer of the hymn.

The 11ID is also known as the Alakdan Division. (SunStar Zamboanga)