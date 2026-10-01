‘Ganarul’ Brigade tightens readiness with full inventory, inspection

THE 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) underwent a comprehensive wall-to-wall inventory and inspection at its headquarters in Camp AKA, Bualvillage, Luuk, Sulu, as part of efforts to strengthen property accountability, resource management and operational readiness.

The inspection on Monday, September 28, 2026, involved the physical verification of accountable properties and equipment against existing records, as well as assessments of their condition and serviceability.

Brigade facilities were also checked for deficiencies requiring corrective action and improvement, the 1102Bde said Wednesday, September 30.

Personnel from the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics of the 11th Infantry Division, led by Captain Rex Edward Cloma, chief of the Administrative Branch, conducted the inspection with representatives from the 11th Signal Battalion and concerned brigade personnel.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, led brigade officials in supporting the inspection, including Colonel Alex Gagula, deputy brigade commander; Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, executive officer; Captain Jerson Carullo, acting logistics officer; 1st Lieutenant Rexllwyn Johannes Eson, deputy logistics officer; 1st Lieutenant Hazel Calina, Civil-Military Operations officer;and, 2nd Lieutenant Sophia Borromeo, signal officer.

The 1102Bde said activity was also aimed at reinforcing maintenance practices and responsible resource management in accordance with Philippine Army policies and regulations.

Delos Santos said in a statement that building a more capable and responsive brigade requires not only operational proficiency but also disciplined resource management, sound organizational systems and strict accountability.

Delos Santos said they would continue improving the systems, personnel, equipment and facilities as they works toward becoming a multi-mission-ready and cross-domain-capable ground force capable of responding to evolving security challenges in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)