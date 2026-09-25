‘Ganarul’ Brigade trains troops in service excellence

THE 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde), in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT)-Zamboanga Peninsula, trained its personnel on professionalism, effective communication and people-centered service through the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program.

The training was held Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at the brigade headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu and brought together personnel from the brigade, the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB), 101IB, 104IB, 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion and 11th Field Artillery Battalion.

The 1102Bde said Friday, September 25, that the activity equipped the soldiers with practical skills in courteous engagement, hospitality, communication and professional conduct, particularly in dealing with local government units, communities, partner agencies, visitors and other stakeholders.

It also supports the brigade’s LGU-led, Security Sector-Supported, Community-Based (LSC) Framework, which places local governments and communities at the forefront of sustaining peace and development, with the security sector serving as a partner and enabler.

The training featured interactive discussions, role-playing exercises and experience-sharing sessions covering the principles of the FBSE, effective communication, positive service practices and the Filipino tradition of genuine hospitality.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said developing soldiers beyond their core military competencies is essential to building a more professional, responsive and people-centered force.

“Under our LSC Framework, our soldiers must be more than security providers. They must also be effective partners of our local government units and communities. How we communicate, how we engage people, and how we deliver service all contribute to building trust and strengthening community ownership of peace,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He said the training forms part of its continuing efforts to develop well-rounded soldiers who are mission-ready while capable of working effectively with communities, local governments and other stakeholders in sustaining peace and development in Sulu.

The DOT training team was led by FBSE trainer Jun Rey Ibarrientos, with Marcy Casimiro of DOT-Zamboanga Peninsula.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, 1102Bde executive officer, welcomed them upon arrival at Camp AKA that houses the headquarters of the Brigade Bual village, Luuk, Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)