‘Ganarul’ Brigade welcomes back its first commander

THE 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) welcomed back its first commander, retired Major General Peter Angelo Ramos, now president and chief executive officer of the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (AFPMBAI), during his visit to Camp AKA on Saturday, October 3, 2025.

Camp AKA (Abdurahman L. Arbison) houses the 1102de headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Ramos, who led the brigade when it was organized in February 2019, returned to the unit seven years later as part of his visit to strengthen cooperation on personnel welfare, organizational readiness and capability development.

The visit included the ceremonial turnover of information and communications technology (ICT) equipment donated by AFPMBAI to the brigade.

The equipment is expected to improve the unit’s communication, information management and administrative capabilities.

Ramos also joined a tree-planting activity, underscoring the shared commitment of AFPMBAI and the brigade to environmental stewardship.

During an executive session, Ramos, accompanied by his wife, Carmina Ramos, and other members of his party, met with brigade officials to discuss matters of mutual interest, particularly the welfare of military personnel and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between AFPMBAI and the unit.

He was received by Colonel Alex Gagula, deputy brigade commander, along with officers and enlisted personnel.

Gagula conveyed the brigade’s appreciation for Ramos and AFPMBAI’s continuing support.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said Ramos’ return was a meaningful reminder of the unit’s beginnings during a challenging period in Sulu, when government forces were intensifying operations against terrorist threats.

“Major General Ramos helped lay the foundation of this Brigade during those formative years. We are honored to welcome him back and grateful that, through AFPMBAI, he continues to support the welfare and capabilities of our soldiers,” Delos Santos said in a statement Monday, October 5.

The 1102Bde, established amid intensive security operations in Sulu, has since expanded its focus to sustaining peace through community engagement, partnerships with local stakeholders and support for peace and development initiatives.

Delos Santos noted the visit reaffirmed the enduring ties between Ramos and the brigade he first led while strengthening the partnership between AFPMBAI and the 1102Bde in supporting troops serving in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)