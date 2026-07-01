'Ganarul' Brigade's RFGFPCC campaign hits 190 firearms recovered

THE Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign of the 1102nd Infantry "Ganarul" Brigade (1102Bde) marked another milestone with the voluntary handover of a firearm Wednesday, July 1, 2026, bringing to 190 the total number of guns recovered since January 1, 2026.

The 1102Bde said the firearm, a Garand rifle, was voluntarily turned over by Havierkhan Marajuki, village chairperson of Hambilan, Pandami, in support of the government's campaign to sustain rido-free, gun-free, and peaceful communities in Sulu.

The 1102Bde said the voluntary handover of the firearm at Hambilan village hall rifle was facilitated by the Alpha Company of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) together with personnel from the 15th Civil Military Operations Battalion, and Pandami Municipal Station.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, said the voluntary handover reflects the growing confidence of local communities in the government's peace and security initiatives.

"This accomplishment demonstrates that our communities recognize the value of resolving conflicts peacefully and supporting lawful efforts to eliminate loose firearms. The continued cooperation of our barangay leaders and residents is a clear manifestation that peace is taking root in our communities," Dalumpines said in a statement.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, credited the campaign's success to the strong partnership among local government units, law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders.

"Reaching 190 recovered firearms is a significant milestone that reflects the trust and unity of the people of Sulu. Every firearm voluntarily handed over reduces the risk of violence, strengthens the rule of law, and brings us closer to our shared goal of achieving genuine and lasting peace," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"This success belongs to our local government leaders, partner agencies, and every community member who continues to choose peace over conflict," Delos Santos added.

He said the brigade continues to sustain the implementation of the RFGFPCC campaign across the second district of Sulu through close collaboration with local government units, the police, village officials, traditional and religious leaders, and other stakeholders in support of the government's peace and development efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)