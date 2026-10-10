‘Ganarul’ troops get financial literacy boost

THE 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) has strengthened efforts to promote financial literacy among its personnel through a banking information drive conducted by City Savings Bank at Camp AKA in Barangay Bual, Luuk, Sulu, officials said Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The activity, held on Thursday, October 8, introduced soldiers to banking services and financial programs aimed at encouraging savings, responsible borrowing and better management of their income.

Colonel Alex Gagula, 1102nd deputy brigade commander, representing Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, received the City Savings Bank delegation led by Ritchelle Manahan, regional sales head for Zamboanga, and Anie Hazel Banario, regional sales head for Bicol.

During an executive session, the two sides discussed possible areas of cooperation to improve financial awareness, promote responsible financial decisions and help troops prepare for their long-term financial needs.

Gagula said financial discipline is an important part of soldiers’ welfare and operational readiness, stressing that managing financial obligations helps personnel provide stability for their families and focus on their duties.

“Financial readiness is also part of taking care of our soldiers and their families. We encourage our personnel to live within their means, save for the future, and make informed and responsible financial decisions,” Gagula said in a statement.

Delos Santos welcomed initiatives supporting the financial well-being of troops, noting that responsible money management contributes to family stability and military professionalism.

“Taking care of our troops goes beyond their operational requirements. We also have a responsibility to help them become financially informed, disciplined, and prepared for the future,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He said they would sustain coordination on initiatives promoting financial literacy and personnel welfare. (SunStar Zamboanga)