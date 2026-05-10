'Ganarul' troops recover 3 high-powered guns, arrest shooting suspect

TROOPS under the 1102nd Infantry "Ganarul" Brigade have recovered three high-powered firearms and arrested a shooting incident suspect through sustained security operations and strengthened community cooperation in the second district of Sulu, officials said Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) commander, said an M79 grenade launcher was voluntarily surrendered to joint team of troops from the Alpha Company, 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company and policemen on Thursday, May 7, in Bud Sibaud village, Pandami, Sulu.

Dalumpines said the grenade launcher was turned over by a concerned civilian through the facilitation of Bud Sibaud Village Chairperson Arashmier Abu Nasirin, during the declaration of the barangay as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community.

In a related development, Dalumpines reported that in connection with the indiscriminate firing incident on May 4 between the coastal village of Hambilan, Pandami and Poblacion, Siasi, Julmesil Aming Amilasan voluntarily surrendered an M14 rifle with four magazines and 19 rounds of ammunition and two magazine pouches on Saturday, May 9, at the headquarters of the 104IB in Camp Muksan, Siasi, Sulu.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21IB commander, reported that around 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, troops from the Charlie Company together with the battalion Scout Platoon and policemen have arrested Jurmin Sadjari, the suspect in the killing of Cesar Adjid in Bud Seit village, Panamao, Sulu.

Initial investigation disclosed that Sadjari, armed with a Garand rifle, allegedly shot and killed Adjid around 8 a.m. of the same day following an alleged dispute concerning stolen coconut fruits.

The suspect and the Garand rifle were turned over to Panamao Municipal Police Station for appropriate legal action.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, lauded the cooperation of local communities, village officials, and partner law enforcement agencies in sustaining peace and security efforts across the province.

"These developments reflect the growing trust and cooperation of our communities in support of our campaign for Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the LGUs (local government units), PNP (Philippine National Police), and peace partners to prevent violence, enforce the rule of law, and sustain the peace gains in Sulu," Delos Santos added.

He reaffirmed their commitment to sustain intensified security operations, strengthen community engagement, and support peacebuilding initiatives aimed at preserving stability, preventing armed violence, and promoting a safer and more peaceful environment for the people of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)