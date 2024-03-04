Government employee killed in gun attack

THE police have launched the conduct of an in-depth investigation to unmask the killer of a government employee in Basilan province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, identified the fatality as Kinistal Asalul, 54, a resident of Calle Visaya, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan.

Delumpines said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in Sitio Cantina, Simbangon village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

Asalul is a personnel of the Basilan Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

Initial investigation disclosed that Asalul was on his way home after visiting his farmland at Sitio Cantina in Simbangon village when he was shot repeatedly by the suspect.

Delumpines said they are looking into all the possible motives to enable them to establish the identity and arrest the suspect, who fled after the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)