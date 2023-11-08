Government official, assailant killed in Basilan gun attacks

AN ELECTED government official and his assailant were killed in gun attacks in the province of Basilan, the police said Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The incident happened around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in an eatery in front of a hospital in Basak village, Sumisip, Basilan, according to the Basilan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), citing reports from Police Major Gajhier Baral, Sumisip police chief.

The BPPO identified the slain elected government official as Nasser Asarul, a provincial board member (Sangguniang Panlalawigan) of Basilan’s second district.

The police said that Asarul was having a refreshment in an eatery with some of his friends when the suspect, Basid Kari Karim, arrived, and the two engaged in a heated argument.

The police said that in the midst of their altercation, Karim pulled a handgun and shot Asarul.

One of Asarul’s companions retaliated and shot Karim that resulted in the death of the suspect, the police said.

Asarul was rushed to Sumisip District Hospital for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician, the police said.

The police said recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol and 15 empty shells of an M-16 Armalite rifle. (SunStar Zamboanga)