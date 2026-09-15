Governor Hataman lauds Comelec, stakeholders for vigilance

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman on Monday, September 14, 2026, commended the Commission on Elections (Comelec), election observers, and the security sector for detecting and taking action on the reported pre-shading of ballots in Maluso municipality, saying their vigilance is critical to protecting the integrity of the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections.

Hataman said the incident validates concerns he had raised earlier about reports of possible pre-shading and other attempts to undermine the credibility of the elections.

“Una sa lahat, nagpapasalamat tayo sa COMELEC, sa ating mga poll observers, at sa security sector na naging mapagmatyag at agad na kumilos nang matukoy ang insidente. Ito mismo ang dahilan kung bakit paulit-ulit nating hinihingi ang mahigpit na pagbabantay sa bawat balota at bawat presinto (First of all, we are thankful to Comelec, to our poll observers, and to the security sector who were vigilant and acted immediately when the incident was identified. This is exactly why we repeatedly call for strict monitoring of every ballot and every precinct),” Hataman said in a statement.

“Nauna na tayong nagbabala tungkol sa posibilidad ng pre-shading. Ang mahalaga ngayon ay nakita ito, na-document, at maaksyunan nang naaayon sa batas. Walang sinuman ang dapat payagang manipulahin ang boto ng Bangsamoro (We already warned about the possibility of pre-shading. The important thing now is that it was seen, documented, and addressed according to the law. No one should be allowed to manipulate the Bangsamoro vote),” he added.

He called on Comelec to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, determine those responsible, and ensure that similar attempts are immediately detected and prevented elsewhere.

He also urged poll watchers, election observers, civil society organizations, and voters across the Bangsamoro region to remain vigilant throughout the voting, counting, and canvassing processes.

“Ang bawat boto ay sagrado. Hindi ito pag-aari ng kandidato, partido, mayor, gobernador, o sinumang opisyal. Pag-aari ito ng botante. Dapat igalang at protektahan natin ang tunay na pasya ng mamamayang Bangsamoro (Every vote is sacred. It doesn’t belong to the candidate, party, mayor, governor, or any official. It belongs to the voter. We should respect and protect the true decision of the Bangsamoro people),” Hataman said.

He reiterated his call for a clean, peaceful, credible, and transparent parliamentary election, stressing that the legitimacy of the next Bangsamoro Parliament depends on the integrity of the electoral process.

“Hindi natatapos sa pagkakadiskubre ng isang insidente ang pagbabantay. Mas lalo tayong dapat maging mapagmatyag hanggang sa mabilang ang huling balota at marinig ang tunay na boses ng Bangsamoro (Monitoring doesn't end with the discovery of an incident. We should be even more vigilant until the last ballot is counted and the true voice of Bangsamoro is heard),” Hataman said.

The Comelec said that 284,244 registered voters are set to cast their ballots in the province during the historic Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections. (SunStar Zamboanga)