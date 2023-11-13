Grandma charged for killing grandson

THE police has filed a criminal case before the City Prosecutor’s Office against a woman who killed her grandson in Lamitan City, Basilan province, an official said Monday, November 13, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said a murder case was filed against the suspect, Marilou Tumangquiz, 53, on Monday, November 13.

Delumpines said Tumangquiz has allegedly killed her 12-year-old grandson in a coconut plantation in Bohe Sapa village, Lamitan City on Friday, November 10.

He said Tumangquiz and her grandson went to the coconut plantation to look for breadnut fruit earlier on Friday, November 10.

Delumpines said the 12-year-old boy was found dead in the coconut plantation with multiple hacked wounds and both his hands and feet tied around 7:30 p.m. of November 10.

He said Tumangquiz, who was allegedly suffering from mental illness, admitted killing her grandson.

Tumangquiz was arrested by village officials and turned over and remained in police custody. (SunStar Zamboanga)