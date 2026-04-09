Green Sea Turtle released in Zamboanga Sibugay

AUTHORITIES have safely released a Green Sea Turtle back to its natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Green Sea Turtle was safely returned last week to the coastal waters of Malinao village, Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The turtle was voluntarily surrendered by a concerned citizen to the Mabuhay Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), which immediately coordinated with the Biodiversity Conservation Unit of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Imelda town.

“The team checked the turtle and confirmed it was in good condition with no injuries, making it fit for release,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“It was then carefully tagged on both flippers before being released back into its natural habitat,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The release of the turtle was led by Forester William Palisoc, Head of the Coastal Resource Management Unit(CRMU), and Forester John Kaisan Alkuino, Head of the Biodiversity Conservation Unit, with support from CRMU staff and policemen.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the activity highlighted how citizens and authorities can work together to protect marine life, demonstrating the importance of responsible action and inter-agency collaboration in conserving wildlife in Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)