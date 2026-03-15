Zamboanga

Green sea turtle rescued in Zamboanga del Sur

ZAMBOANGA. An injured green sea turtle, rescued last week from corral entanglement, is now under the care of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Zamboanga del Sur.
ZAMBOANGA. An injured green sea turtle, rescued last week from corral entanglement, is now under the care of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)
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A RESCUED injured green sea turtle is now under the care of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Zamboanga del Sur, the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Sunday, May 15, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle was rescued last week after it became trapped in a fish corral, locally known as a bunsod, in Picanan, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The wildlife rescue team of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Guipos quickly responded to the incident, secured the turtle, and conducted an initial health assessment.

“The turtle had a minor injury from the entanglement and was immediately transported to the DENR Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur for further medical care and monitoring,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“Once fully recovered, it will be released back into its natural habitat,” he DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The personnel of Cenro-Guipos thanked the community for immediately reporting to them about the incident.

The Cenro-Guipos reminded residents that alerting DENR offices of wildlife sightings or strandings is essential for proper handling and the protection of the region’s biodiversity. (SunStar Zamboanga)

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