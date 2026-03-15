Green sea turtle rescued in Zamboanga del Sur

A RESCUED injured green sea turtle is now under the care of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Zamboanga del Sur, the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Sunday, May 15, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle was rescued last week after it became trapped in a fish corral, locally known as a bunsod, in Picanan, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The wildlife rescue team of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Guipos quickly responded to the incident, secured the turtle, and conducted an initial health assessment.

“The turtle had a minor injury from the entanglement and was immediately transported to the DENR Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur for further medical care and monitoring,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“Once fully recovered, it will be released back into its natural habitat,” he DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The personnel of Cenro-Guipos thanked the community for immediately reporting to them about the incident.

The Cenro-Guipos reminded residents that alerting DENR offices of wildlife sightings or strandings is essential for proper handling and the protection of the region’s biodiversity. (SunStar Zamboanga)