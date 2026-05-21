Gun attack suspect nabbed thru sustained security operation

THE suspect behind the gun attack in Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu was arrested through sustained and coordinated security and law enforcement support operations under the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade's (1102Bde) 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB), officials said Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21IB commander, said the suspect was arrested by joint military and police operatives on Wednesday, May 20, in Pitogo village, Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu.

Composite troops of 21IB, in coordination with the police and local officials, launched intensified pursuit and law enforcement support operations following the shooting incident on May 17 in Pitogo village.

"The sustained presence of government security forces and continuous coordination among authorities pressured the suspect, a resident of Barangay Pitogo, to voluntarily submit himself to authorities," Borras said in his report.

He said the suspect is now under the custody of the Kalingalan Caluang Municipal Police Station for proper investigation and filing of appropriate charges.

Authorities also recovered a caliber .45 pistol and one empty magazine believed to have been used in the incident.

He said the successful apprehension highlights the importance of sustained collaboration among security forces, local government units, and community leaders in addressing violence and preventing the escalation of conflict in vulnerable communities.

"Our sustained operations and close coordination with the police and local stakeholders demonstrate our shared commitment to uphold peace, enforce the rule of law, and protect the communities of Kalingalan Caluang from violence and criminality," he said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of the military, police, intelligence units, and local stakeholders in preventing further violence and maintaining peace in the area.

"This accomplishment reflects the strong commitment of Task Group 'Ganarul' and our peace and security partners in addressing violence and criminality through sustained and lawful operations," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"Our continued efforts under the RFGFPCC campaign are geared toward protecting communities, preventing the escalation of conflicts, and fostering a culture of peace and responsible security across Sulu," he added.

He reaffirmed their commitment to sustain intensified security and law enforcement support operations and strengthen collaboration with local government units, the police, and community leaders in support of lasting peace and stability in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)