Gun-free campaign gains momentum in Sulu town

THE town of Banguingui in Sulu province moved closer to its declaration as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) after local government officials voluntarily handed over Saturday, June 13, 2026, a crew-served weapon to security authorities in Sulu, military officials announced.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB), said the crew-served weapon, a caliber .30 machinegun with tripod, was handed over in a simple ceremony in Dungon village, Banguingui town.

The machinegun was handed over by Banguingui Mayor Widzfar Sahidulla, through his representative, Councilor Ridzwan Sariul, chairperson of the Municipal Council’s Committee on Peace and Order.

“Civilian ang nag-turn-over (ng machinegun) at ayaw magpakilala. Idinaan lang Mayor Sahidulla,” Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said Saturday in a Viber message.

The hand-over was the result of sustained collaboration among the 101IB troops, the police, Philippine Coast Guard, village officials, and the local government unit in support of peacebuilding initiatives and preparations for Banguingui’s RFGFPCC declaration.

“This accomplishment reflects the commitment of the local government and the people of Banguingui to support peace initiatives and strengthen community security,” Mantes said in a statement.

“It is a manifestation of our collective effort to achieve a peaceful and gun-free community,” Mantes added.

Delos Santos emphasized the accomplishment demonstrates the effectiveness of the LGU-Led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based (LSC) Program in advancing the RFGFPCC campaign across the second district of Sulu.

“The voluntary hand-over of war materiel reflects the growing trust between our communities and security forces,” Delos Santos said.

“Through the LGU-Led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based Program, local leaders are taking the lead in promoting peace, upholding the rule of law, and supporting the RFGFPCC Campaign. This partnership continues to pave the way for a safer, more peaceful, and more progressive Sulu,” Delos Santos added.

Since January 1, this year, the 1102Bde, through the RFGFPCC campaign, has facilitated the recovery of 181 assorted firearms in the second district of Sulu, including three crew-served weapons, two 60-millimeter mortars, and the caliber .30 machine gun handed over Saturday, June 13. (SunStar Zamboanga)