Gunman shoots 2 soldiers in Basilan

TWO soldiers were wounded in a gun attack near their camp in Basilan province, authorities said Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Police and military authorities identified the victims as Private First Class (PFC) Mark Anthony Libo-on, 23, and PFC Jomare Sadjail, both of the 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB).

Police investigation showed the victims were purchasing basic necessities at a community store some 200 meters away from their camp when shot at 5:28 p.m. Monday by a lone gunman.

The Tipo-Tipo police activated dragnet operations with neighboring police stations, while the 45IB has launched hot pursuit operations in the mountainous terrain to track down the attacker.

Both soldiers suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Recovered at the crime scene were two empty shells of caliber .45 pistol.

"This attack on our personnel is an assault on the security and stability our communities," Brigadier General Frederick Sales, 1101st Infantry Brigade commander, said in a statement Tuesday, January 27.

"We are leveraging all available resources-from ground reconnaissance to coordination with local law enforcement and community leaders-to locate and apprehend the suspect without delay," Sales added.

He said the troops will continue serve and protect the people as well as maintain peace in this province despite the incident.

He assured the public that they are taking every measure to strengthen security in Tipo-Tipo and prevent similar incidents from happening.

He added they are working closely with the police to secure the area and prevent further incidents.

Investigation continues to determine the motive as well as the identity of the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)