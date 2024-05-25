Gunsmith kills co-worker, surrenders 12 hours later

A GUNSMITH who allegedly shot and killed his co-worker surrendered toauthorities almost 12 hours after the incident in Zamboanga City, the police said Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, officer-in-charge of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), said the suspect, Ariel Cayona, 46, surrendered around 6:25 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 (ZCPS6).

Molitas said Cayona was accompanied by his wife and policemen when the suspect surrendered at ZCPS6.

“This successful surrender is a result of our relentless pursuit and strategic operations to sustaining peace and order and upholding the rule of law,” Molitas said in a statement.

She said Cayona shot Ramil Guiroy, 47, around 6:38 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Cabato Compound in Tetuan village, this city following heated argunment.

Guiroy died on the spot while Cayona escaped after the incident. Both work as gunsmiths at a gun repair shop at Cabato compound.

Molitas said a criminal complaint has been filed before the prosecutor’s office against Cayona, who is detained at the headquarters of ZCPS6. (SunStar Zamboanga)