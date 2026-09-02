Hadji Panglima Tahil town declared as rido-free

THE Municipality of Hadji Panglima Tahil (HPT) has been officially declared as a Gun-Free, Rido-Free, and Peace Centered Community (GFRFPCC), alongside the declaration of a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips), the military said Wednesday, September 3, 2026.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), through the 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB), declared HPT as RFGFPCC last week in partnership with the Municipal Government.

The 1103Bde said the milestone marked HPT as the eighth municipality in the First District of Sulu to achieve the significant peace and security declarations, reflecting the collective commitment of the local government, security sector, traditional and religious leaders, and the community in sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of armed conflict and clan-related violence.

"The declaration underscores the municipality's progress in fostering a culture of peace, strengthening community resilience, and promoting the peaceful resolution of conflicts," the 1103Bde said in a statement.

"It also highlights the continuing partnership between the Philippine Army and the LGU (Local Government Unit) in ensuring that peace gains translate into meaningful and sustainable development for the people of Hadji Panglima Tahil," the 1103Bde added.

The 1103Bde, 100IB and its partner units continue to support communities in building an environment where dialogue, cooperation, and respect for the rule of law prevail over violence through sustained Civil-Military Operations, community engagements, information and education campaigns, and close coordination with local stakeholders.

The 1103Bde said the achievement further demonstrated that lasting peace is a shared responsibility.

"With the active participation of HPT's local leaders and residents, the municipality has taken another significant step toward securing a peaceful and progressive future for its people," the 1103Bde said.

HPT's declaration adds another meaningful chapter to Sulu's continuing journey toward lasting peace, security, and development, proving that when communities unite for peace, progress becomes possible, according to the 1103Bde. (SunStar Zamboanga)