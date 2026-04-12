Handover of 5 firearms bolster campaign for gun-free communities in Sulu

THE campaign for Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities (RFGFPCC) in Sulu continues to gain momentum as a total of five firearms were voluntarily handed over in a series of coordinated activities in three days period, from Wednesday, April 8, to Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade, under the Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID), reported that the successive firearm handovers were facilitated through close collaboration among Army units, the police, and local government units, reinforcing the effectiveness of community-based security initiatives.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) commander, said two firearms consisting of a 40-millimeter M-79 grenade launcher and a caliber .38 revolver were handed over to authorities on Wednesday, April 8, in Tubig Jatih, Panamao, Sulu.

Troops of 21IB’s Charlie Company, led by Captain Elmer Dancel, in coordination with the Panamao Municipal Police Station facilitated the handover of the two firearms.

Borras said another two firearms—a shotgun and a caliber .45 pistol—were handed over on Thursday, April 9, in the villages of Tabuh Manik and Balungsih, Panamao.

He emphasized that the handovers of the two firearms were made possible through the initiative and support of village officials, reflecting strong grassroots backing for the government’s peace campaign.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, reported that a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle was handed over Saturday, April 11, in Saimbangon village, Pata, Sulu.

Troops of 104IB’s Charlie Company in coordination with the Pata Municipal Police Station facilitated the handover of the Garand rifle.

The firearm was presented by Saimbangon Village Chairperson Julambre Isnadi, highlighting the vital role of local leadership in advancing peace and security efforts.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, emphasized that the continued voluntary handover of firearms reflects increasing public confidence in government peace initiatives and the shared responsibility of communities in preventing violence.

Delos Santos underscored that these efforts are crucial in sustaining the gains of the RFGFPCC campaign and in fostering a culture of cooperation, accountability, and lasting peace across the province of Sulu.

The 11ID in coordination with partner agencies, remains committed to intensifying community engagement efforts, encouraging more voluntary firearm handovers, and sustaining momentum toward the realization of peaceful, stable, and progressive communities throughout the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)