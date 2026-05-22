Handover of 8 guns highlights RFGFPCC declaration of Panglima Estino

EIGHT high-powered firearms were voluntarily handed over by concerned civilians highlighting the declaration Friday, May 21, 2026, of Panglima Estino town in Sulu province as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC), officials said.

The handover of firearms and declaration underscored the continuing success of the peace and security campaign of the 21st Infantry “Invincible” Battalion (21IB) of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde).

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21IB commander, said Friday, May 22, the firearms were handed over in Punay village, Panglima Estino, during the town’s RFGFPCC declaration ceremony.

Borras said the voluntarily handed-over firearms included one M72 66-millimeter (mm) Light Anti-Tank Weapon (LAW), one 7.62-mm M14 rifle, two caliber .30 M2 Carbine with drum-fed magazine, three caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle, and one Colt 9-mm AR-15 rifle.

The hand-over was made possible through the initiative of Panglima Estino Mayor Benshar Estino and Sulu 2nd District Board Member Hadji Sherhan Najar in coordination with village officials and personnel of the Panglima Estino Municipal Police Station led by Police Captain Bert Francisco.

Borras emphasized the accomplishment reflects the growing cooperation of local communities in supporting the government’s efforts to sustain peace, security, and public safety in Sulu through the RFGFPCC campaign.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the local government officials, police, and residents of Panglima Estino for their active support to the campaign.

“The continued hand-over of firearms demonstrates the strong commitment of our communities to maintain peace and prevent violence in Sulu,” Delos Santos said.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the collective efforts of the LGUs, security forces, and peace stakeholders in promoting a culture of reconciliation and lawful cooperation,” he added.

Since January 1, this year, troops under 1102Bde have recovered a total of 164 assorted firearms through the sustained implementation of the RFGFPCC campaign across the second district of Sulu.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, commended the unwavering support and cooperation of local government units, community leaders, and security forces in achieving peace and stability in the municipality of Panglima Estino.

Peña emphasized the declaration reflects the success of collaborative peacebuilding efforts that have transformed Sulu from a province once associated with conflict into a place now recognized for its improving peace and security situation.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II lauded the residents of Panglima Estino for their unity, cooperation, and commitment to peace.

Tan underscored the importance of sustaining harmony and strengthening partnerships among stakeholders to preserve and build upon the gains already achieved.

Meanwhile, Panglima Estino is the eighth town in the second district of Sulu that was declared as RFGFPCC.

The other towns declared as RFGFPCC include Omar, Luuk, Siasi, Pata, Tapul, Panmao, and Lugus.

To be declared as RFGFPCC are the municipalities of Kalingalan Caluang, Pandami, and Banguingui. (SunStar Zamboanga)