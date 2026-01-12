'Haribon' brigade fetes officers, personnel

THE 103rd Infantry "Haribon" Brigade (103Bde) has accorded recognition to retiring personnel, newly promoted and assigned troops, as well as reassigned officers during its first flag ceremony for 2026 at Kampo Ranao, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The activity formally commenced with the hoisting of the Philippine flag, symbolizing unity, patriotism, and the Brigade's unwavering commitment to uphold the Constitution and faithfully serve the Filipino people.

This was followed by the donning of ranks, pinning of unit patches, and the awarding of command plaques to retiring personnel and reassigned officers in recognition of their invaluable service.

The 103Bde said a solemn tribute was accorded to the retiring personnel-Technical Sergeant Loue Baybayan and Staff Sergeanth Ben Ali Musor-honoring their years of faithful and dedicated service to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"Their professionalism, sacrifices, and commitment significantly contributed to the operational effectiveness of the Brigade and the promotion of peace and stability in the area of responsibility," the 103Bde said in a statement.

Also recognized were Senior Master Sergeant Melchor Baylosis and Private First Class Gay Marie Dela Rosa, who were recently promoted, marking a significant milestone in their military careers and reflecting their competence, dedication, and exemplary performance of duty.

The 103Bde formally welcomed four newly assigned personnel, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute positively to mission accomplishment and unit cohesion.

The newly assigned personnel are Staff Sergeant Joshua Zapanta, Sergeant Roldan Maghanoy, Sergeant Alger Labuca, and Corporal Joshua Gayloa.

In addition, three reassigned officers were recognized and thanked for their dedicated service and leadership during their tenure with the 103Bde.

The reassigned officers are Lieutenant Colonel Benjie Negranza, Captain Mark Joseph Rante, and Second Lieutenant Geneva Grace San Pascual.

On behalf of Brigadier General Billy Dela Rosa, 103Bde commander, Colonel Ian Noel Ignes, 103Bde deputy commander, expressed his appreciation to all honorees and conveyed his confidence that both incoming and remaining personnel would continue to uphold the core values of Honor, Service, and Patriotism, while maintaining the high standards of the "Haribon" Brigade. (SunStar Zamboanga)