'Hawak Kamay' scholarship program goes to Zamboanga City

THE Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma, a Cebu-based learning institution, in partnership with the local government and the Division of City Schools, bring the "Hawak Kamay" Scholarship program to Zamboanga City, offering scholarship opportunities to deserving Zamboangueño students.

Mayor Khymer Olaso and representatives from SWU Phinma solidified the partnership and discussed the rollout of the scholarship program in Zamboanga City in a meeting Monday afternoon, November 17.

Olaso welcomed the initiative, expressing his gratitude to SWU Phinma for bringing this great opportunity to the city, noting how this initiative could greatly benefit determined Zamboangueño students.

Olaso said the partnership aims to expand educational opportunities for deserving students and help them reach their fullest potential.

Hawak Kamay Scholarship provides a 75 percent discount on tuition fees for any college program offered by SWU Phinma, with no maintaining grade requirement until graduation.

"This makes it an ideal opportunity for students who aspire to pursue higher education but may be facing financial constraints," Olaso said.

He said to grab the opportunity, a scholarship examination is set on Saturday, November 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Tetuan village, where all incoming first-year college students for School Year 2026-2027 may take the exam for free.

Applicants must bring their school identification card or any proof that they are currently Grade 12 students, as well as pencil (Mongol Number 2) with eraser. (SunStar Zamboanga)