Health worker, 3 children found dead in Zamboanga del Sur

A VILLAGE health worker and her three children were found dead early Monday, June 29, 2026, inside their home in Litapan village, Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur, the police said.

The police identified the victims as Arlene Dumalte, 42, a village health worker, and her three children as Nashyl, 16, En-en, 14, and Arnel, 11.

“They all sustained multiple stab wounds,” Police Lieutenant Julito Pamalaran, Josefina police chief, told reporters.

The incident was discovered around 6:45 a.m. Monday, June 29, by Litapan Village Councilor Alejo Indangan, who was on his way to his farm.

Indangan reported to the police after he saw a bloodied woman’s arm visible through a damaged portion of the home’s wall.

The victims could have been killed midnight of Saturday, June 27, since the children were seen around 8 p.m. of the same day in nearby public Wi-Fi station.

Pamalaran vowed to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to give justice to the victims. (SunStar Zamboanga)