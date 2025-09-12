High-powered guns recovered in Zamboanga City island

LOCAL authorities have launched an investigation to establish ownership of the high-powered firearms found abandoned on an island east of Zamboanga City.

The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) reported that its forces recovered the firearms at a mangrove area in Landang Laum village, Sacol Island, during maritime and coastal security operations early Thursday morning, September 11, 2025.

Sacol Island has previously served as a jump-off point for lawless elements launching attacks on mainland Zamboanga City, as well as a resting place for groups transiting to and from nearby provinces.

The recovered firearms included two M14 rifles, one M16 rifle with an attached M203 grenade launcher, and one Garand rifle.

“The firearms were immediately transported to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, Zamboanga City, for proper safekeeping and custody,” the WMNC said in a statement.

The firearms were recovered by the troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon and Naval Task Force 61. (SunStar Zamboanga)