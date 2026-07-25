High-powered guns seized in Maguindanao del Sur following clash

TROOPS of the 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) have recovered two high-powered firearms following a clash with joint Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and Panenekelan Group in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said the clash happened Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Inaladan village, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur.

During the pursuit operation, the troops of the 38IB recovered two high-powered firearms consisting of an M16 rifle and a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle left behind by the fleeing terrorists.

Catu said terrorists have joined forces since they suffered a major blow with the death of BIFF-Bungos Faction leader Esmael Abubakar alias Kumander Bungos in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on July 5, and the capture of Muslimin Amilil, one of the leaders of the Panenekelan armed group, also known as the bomb maker of BIFF and Dawlah Islamiyah, in Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano on July 21.

Catu said the seizure of their weapons is another major blow to terrorist groups.

“We will not stop until the threat of terrorism in our jurisdiction is completely eliminated. Every weapon we seize means a safer community and less ability for terrorists to intimidate and sow violence,” Catu said in a statement.

Major General Jose Vladimir Gagara, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, commended the soldiers of the 38IB for their bravery and dedication.

“Our soldiers have once again proven their readiness and determination to hunt down and eliminate terrorists who threaten peace. This victory is the result of their diligent and professional performance of duty,” Cagara said in a statement.

“The operations of the 6ID and JTF-Central will remain unrelenting to ensure that our communities are safe and peaceful, especially as the Barmm (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) elections approach,” Cagara added. (SunStar Zamboanga)