High-value fugitive arrested in GenSan

A HIGH-VALUE fugitive allegedly involved in the ambush of policemen was arrested by lawmen in General Santos City, the police said Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The police identified the arrested fugitive as Nickson Kamangon alias Nexon or Nelson, the top 1 most wanted person at provincial level and top 9 most wanted person at the regional level.

The police said Kamangon was arrested Saturday, July 6, at the General Santos City International Airport in Tambler village, General Santos City.

The police said the suspect, who is a member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group, was arrested while undergoing airport security screening through a coordinated operation by policemen, soldiers, and other law enforcement agencies.

The police said the suspect has standing warrant of arrest issued by a court in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur for the crimes of multiple counts for murder, frustrated murder, and robbery with violence or intimidation of persons.

The police said the suspect was allegedly involved on the March 28, 2026 ambush in Mother Poblacion village, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, which killed five policemen and wounded three others.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region acting regional director, commended the operatives and units that participated in the successful operation.

“This victory is a clear testament to our steadfast commitment to pursuing those involved in crime wherever they may be. We will continue to deliver justice for the victims, their families, and the communities we serve,” Abecia said in a statement.

“Let this serve as a reminder that no one can escape the law and accountability for their actions,” Abecia added.

He said they will also continue to strengthen coordination with various law enforcement agencies to ensure that wanted persons and other lawbreakers are promptly tracked down and arrested.

He said the safety of the people and the maintenance of peace and order in the region remain one of theirhighest priorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)