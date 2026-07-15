High-value individual falls in Sultan Kudarat drug sting

LAWMEN arrested one person listed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as a high-value individual (HVI) in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the police said Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen acting director, identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Dante, 35.

Manibog said Dante was arrested in a buy-bust on Tuesday, July 14, in San Pablo village, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

"We will continue to pursue those involved in the illegal drug trade to protect the future of our people, especially our youth," Manibog said in a statement.

Seized from Dante were 7.88 grams of shabu worth P53,584 and other pieces of evidence.

Manibog said the arrested suspect and the confiscated evidence are now under the custody of Tacurong City Police Station for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)