High-value suspect, P7.4-M shabu seized in Marawi City

LAWMEN have seized some P7.4 million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested a high-value individual (HVI) in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Monday, December 8.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the arrested HVI as alias Damski, of legal age.

De Guzman said Damski was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Gadongan village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Friday, December 5.

He said seized from Damski were a kilo and 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P7,480,000, buy-bust money, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He said the arrested HVI is now under the custody of the Marawi City Police Office for proper documentation and disposition.

He commended the Lanao del Sur police for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation and urged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the government’s campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.

The Lanao del Sur police also arrested four street-level individuals, including a woman, in a buy-bust operation in Maul Ilian village, Marantao town, on Friday, December 5.

The arrested suspects were detained at the Marantao Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)