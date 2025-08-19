Zamboanga

High-value target nabbed, P27.2-M ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen score a significant accomplishment on Tuesday, August 19, in the campaign against illegal drugs as they arrest a high-value target suspect (in yellow t-shirt) and seize some P27.2 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust at a gasoline station along Mayor Jaldon Street, Canelar village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)
LAWMEN scored a significant accomplishment on Tuesday, August 19, in the campaign against illegal drugs after they arrested a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P27.2 million worth of suspected shabu in Zamboanga City.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director Bryan Babang said the HVT suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 9:30 a.m. at a gasoline station along Mayor Jaldon Street, Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

Babang identified the arrested HVT suspect as alias Badri, 52, a former soldier turned businessman, and a resident of Dalapang village, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

“The arrested suspect has been under surveillance for a month now,” Babang said.

He said the following items were seized from the suspect: four kilograms of suspected shabu worth P27.2 million; a pickup truck; four bundles of boodle money, two of which were topped with genuine P1,000 marked bills; two mobile phones—one touchscreen and one keypad-operated; a national identification card; a paper bag; and two receipts.

He noted that the confiscated shabu was packed in four vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs, three of which were labeled Chinese Tea with a Quick Response (QR) code.

Babang said the suspect was detained and will be charged with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA launched the anti-drug operation against Badri with the support of the Zamboanga City Police Office and military intelligence operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)

