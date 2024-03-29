Holy Thursday medical mission benefits 373 Basilan residents

A TOTAL of 373 indigent residents have benefited from the Holy Thursday medical mission in Tubigan village, Maluso, Basilan province, the military said Friday, March 29, 2024.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said that of the total beneficiaries, 109 residents were accommodated for medical consultation; 99 for dental extraction; 110 for eye check-ups; and 55 for random blood sugar testing.

During the medical mission, other free services include free haircuts, medicine distribution, counseling, prayer healing, and fun games for the children.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who joined and supported the medical mission that benefited the residents of Tubigan village and the other adjacent villages of Maluso, Basilan.

“This act manifests the true essence of love, peace, reconciliation and resilience among every individual,” Luzon said.

The medical mission was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Basilan Alliance Ambassadors for Christ, Zone 1 Alliance Churches of the Camacop, private doctors and individuals, 64th Infantry Battalion, Dental Team from 101st Brigade, 3rd Company of 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, and the active participation of the residents of Tubigan, village headed by Ariel Laping, the village chief. (SunStar Zamboanga)