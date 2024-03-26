Holy Week security in place: Zambo police

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) announced that everything is in place for the observance of the Holy Week.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, ZCPO officer-in-charge, said they have deployed 905 policemen to guard the city during the Holy Week observance.

Molitas the policemen are deployed around the city to include in seaports, airports, bus terminals, vital installations, places of worship, and other areas where people converge.

Molitas said that 103 policemen will be deployed at Mount Abong-Abong in Pasonanca village during Holy Thursday (March 28, 2024) until Eastern Sunday (March 31, 2024).

Molitas said the policemen at Mount Abong-Abong will be supported by plainclothes persons from the ZCPO and military personnel as well as other law enforcement agencies and force multipliers.

Thousands of Catholic devotees converge, and most of them stay overnight, at Mount Abong-Abong for the way of the cross during Holy Thursday and until Good Friday.

Rodolfo Saavedra, Jr., assistant city administrator for city affairs, said the City Security Unit will deploy its mobile command center which is equipped with 37 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and drones.

“I can say that everything is in place,” Molitas said. She and other security officials inspected Mount Abong-Abong on Monday, March 25.

Saavedra those who wanted to stay overnight will be housed at the campsite of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines at the Climaco Freedom Park where Mount Abong-Abong is located.

He said the station of the cross in Mount Abong-Abong will be closed from 12 midnight until 3 a.m. to pave the way for the replenishment of security forces, cleaning, and other provisions.

He called on the public to cooperate with the authorities since the security measures in place is for the protection of everybody. (SunStar Zamboanga)