How the 1102nd Infantry Brigade is sustaining the hard-earned peace in Sulu

THERE was a time when the sound of gunfire echoed across many communities in Sulu.

Loose firearms were commonplace, and rido or clan feuds—often prolonged cycles of violence that disrupted lives and hindered development. Today, however, a different story is unfolding.

On July 12, 2026, the communities of Barangays North Manubol and South Manubol in Pandami voluntarily handed over another loose firearm under the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) Campaign.

The caliber .380 pistol, formally turned over at the Barangay Hall of North Manubol, became the 200th firearm voluntarily recovered by the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade since January 1.

More than a milestone, it symbolizes the growing confidence of the people in a peace process built on trust, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

For the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, every voluntarily handed-over firearm represents more than the removal of a weapon from the community.

It reflects a family choosing peace over fear, a barangay embracing the rule of law over violence, and a people determined to preserve the peace they have worked so hard to achieve.

Recognizing that lasting peace cannot be secured through military operations alone, the Brigade has steadily advanced the RFGFPCC Campaign as one of its flagship initiatives.

Anchored on the LGU-led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based (LSC) Program, the campaign promotes a whole-of-community approach where local governments lead, the security sector provides support, and communities become active partners in peacebuilding.

The campaign is implemented throughout the Second District of Sulu by the Brigade’s subordinate units—the 21st Infantry “Invincible” Battalion, the 101st Infantry “Sajahitra” Battalion, and the 104th Infantry “Para sa Bayan” Battalion—with operational support from the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company, 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, and the 112th Military Intelligence Company.

Together, these units work closely with local government units, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, traditional and religious leaders, and partner stakeholders in encouraging communities to voluntarily surrender loose firearms, peacefully resolve conflicts, and strengthen respect for the rule of law.

This synchronized effort has transformed the RFGFPCC Campaign into more than a security initiative.

It has become a movement that empowers communities to take ownership of peace and demonstrates that sustainable security is achieved through partnership rather than force.

The latest hand-over in Pandami illustrates this transformation. It was already the third firearm voluntarily turned over by the communities of North Manubol and South Manubol, following the earlier hand-over of one high-powered firearm and one low-powered firearm.

Such gestures are not isolated accomplishments but manifestations of growing public trust and stronger relationships between communities and government institutions.

For Brigadier General Alaric Avelino P. Delos Santos, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, the 200th firearm recovery represents something far greater than statistics.

“Every voluntarily handed-over firearm tells a story of trust earned, partnerships strengthened, and communities choosing peace over violence. The RFGFPCC Campaign is not the accomplishment of the 1102nd Infantry ‘Ganarul’ Brigade alone.

It is a collective undertaking of our local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, our traditional and religious leaders, and our partner stakeholders who share one vision—a peaceful, secure, and progressive Sulu.

Together, we will continue strengthening the rule of law and sustaining the hard-earned peace that our people rightfully deserve,” Delos Santos said.

The Brigade understands that peace is never permanent unless it is continuously nurtured.

Every community dialogue, every partnership forged, and every firearm voluntarily handed over contributes to an environment where disputes are settled through lawful means instead of violence.

As the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade celebrates the recovery of its 200th firearm, the milestone serves not as a conclusion but as a reminder that peace is a continuing journey.

Behind every firearm recovered are countless conversations, strengthened partnerships, courageous community leaders, and citizens who have chosen hope over conflict.

Today, the story of Sulu is no longer defined solely by its past. It is increasingly shaped by communities that believe in the rule of law, leaders who exercise political will, and institutions working together toward a common purpose.

Through the RFGFPCC Campaign, the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade and its partners continue to demonstrate that when peace is owned by the people, it becomes stronger, more resilient, and enduring for generations to come. (PR)