HVI, 3 others arrested; P476,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga del Norte

POLICE, in coordination with other government agencies, have arrested four drug personalities and seized about P476,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga Peninsula, an official said Monday, September 22, 2025.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identities of the four arrested suspects, except to say one of them, aged 42, is classified as a high-value individual (HVI).

The other three arrested suspects are aged 50, 48, and 49.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the suspects were arrested in a joint buy-bust operation around 8:53 p.m. Saturday, September 20, in Dicayas village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Matta said seized from the suspects were about 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000, along with various items of evidentiary value.

He said the arrested suspects are temporarily detained at the Dipolog City Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

Matta commended the strong inter-agency collaboration that made the anti-drug operation possible and reiterated the firm commitment of the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to support the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

He emphasized that the success of such operations lies in the continued partnership of law enforcement agencies and the active support of the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)