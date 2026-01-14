HVI arrested, 2.3-M shabu, firearm seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) drug trader and seized around P2.3 million worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Ham, 33, a resident of Purok 1, Kakai Renabor village, Tubod municipality.

Sua said Ham was arrested in a law enforcement operation through service of a search warrant around 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, in his residence launched by joint police and military operatives.

Seized from Ham's residence were a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, 350 grams of shabu worth P2.3 million, an electronic weighing scaled and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

"This operation underscores the relentless commitment of the Lanao del Norte police in combating the proliferation of illegal drugs in our communities," Sua said in a statement.

He assured the public that they will continue to intensify their efforts to eradicate illegal drug activities and bring offenders to justice.

He said charges for violation of Sections 11 and 12, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against the suspect.

The arrested HVI suspect is currently under the custody of Tubod Municipal Police Station for documentation and further disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)