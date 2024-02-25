HVI arrested, over P535,000 shabu seized in Zambonga anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized more than half a million pesos worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, a top police official said Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the arrested HVI suspect as Adzmer Liala, alias Ammih, 37, a resident of Kasanyangan village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said Liala was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:28 a.m. Sunday, February 25, in Phase 4, Sitio Asinan, Kasanyangan village.

Seized from Liala were 78.8 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P535,840, a coin purse, and P200 marked money.

The buy-bust operation was launched against Liala following surveillance of the illegal drug activities of the suspect.

Lorenzo said the suspect was detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Police Major Francis Briones in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)