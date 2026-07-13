HVI arrested, P1.7M 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES arrested a newly identified High-Value Individual (HVI) and seized some P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, July 13, 2026.

The Special Operation Unit-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Aduk, 61, a resident of Kingdom Drive, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

The SOU-9 said Aduk was arrested during a buy-bust around 1:32 a.m. Monday, July 13, in Clipper Heights Drive, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The SOU-9 said the pieces of evidence seized from the possession and control of the suspect include five heat-sealed transparent plastic packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, which was the subject of sale.

The SOU-9 said the estimated weight of the confiscated suspected shabu is more or less 250 grams with a Standard Drug Price amounting to P1.7 million.

Also seized from the suspect were a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked bill, a mobile phone, and plastic bags.

The arrested suspect was turned over to Zamboanga City Police Station 11 for temporary detention while the drug evidence was turned over to Regional Forensic Unit-9 for laboratory examination.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)