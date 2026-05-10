HVI arrested, P238,000 shabu seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around P238,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Nonoy, 50, who has been listed as the fifth priority target in the regional level.

Sua said Nonoy was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of search warrant around 6:10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Purok 8, Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Seized during the operation were 35 grams of shabu worth P238,000, and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

Sua said the arrested suspect and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Sections 11 and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"This accomplishment reflects the sustained commitment in intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs. The arrest of a suspect and the confiscation of a significant volume of suspected shabu demonstrate the dedication, professionalism, and coordinated efforts of our operating units," Sua said.

The search warrant operation was launched by joint operating personnel from the Lanao del Norte Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Linamon Municipal Police Station, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Sua said they will continue to strengthen law enforcement operations to ensure safer and more secure communities throughout the province of Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)