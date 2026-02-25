Zamboanga

HVI arrested, P340,000 shabu seized

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Isagani Enriquez, officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group's Special Operation Unit-9, identified the arrested suspect as alias Felix, 30, a construction worker.

Enriquez said Felix was arrested in a buy-bust around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, in Guadalupe Drive, Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect were around 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, a mobile phone, and a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P500 marked money.

He said the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 while charges are being readied against him.

The PDEG launched the anti-drug operation with the support of police units and military operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)

