HVI arrested, P340,000 shabu seized in Iligan City

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Iligan City,the police said Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The police identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Vin-Vin, 56, a resident of Tipanoy village, Iligan City.

The police said Vin-Vin was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, April 7, in Saray village, Iligan City.

The police said seized from the suspect were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in seven heat-sealed plastic sachets of different sizes worth P340,000, a coin purse, and P300 marked money.

The police said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The police said the arrested suspect is a second-time offender who was released in 2003.

The police said the suspect previously worked as a farmer, but, due to insufficient income, he became involved in the illegal drug trade as his primary source of livelihood.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao director, commended the operating units for the successful conduct of the operation.

“These accomplishments reflect our intensified campaign against illegal drugs,” Abrahano said in a statement.

He said they will continue to pursue HVIs and dismantle drug networks to ensure safer communities across Northern Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)