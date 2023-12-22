HVI arrested, P47.6-M illegal drugs seized

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and some P47.6 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City, the police reported Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Police identified the arrested HVI as Alkhomunie Usil, 31, a resident of Lamion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The police said Usil was arrested in a buy-bust operation late Wednesday, December 20, at a pension house in Putik village, Zamboanga City.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Usil was arrested by composite police operatives after he transacted illegal drugs to an undercover policeman.

Recovered from the arrested suspect were seven plastic packs containing seven kilos of suspected shabu worth P47.6 million, two paper bags, 999 pieces of P1,000 bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 used as marked money, a disposable lighter, and a cigarette pack containing a stick of cigarette.

Lorenzo said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)