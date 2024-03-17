HVI arrested, P510,000 shabu seized in anti-drug sting

LAWMEN have arrested a suspect and seized some P510,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, did not identify the arrested suspect except to say he is a 31-year-old resident of San Jose Gusu village, Zamboanga City and classified as a high-value individual (HVI).

Galvez said the HVI suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in Purok 5, Malagutay village, Zamboanga City.

She said seized from the arrested HVI were some 75 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P510,000, a motorcycle, a sling bag, and 74 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money.

Galvez said the suspect was detained at the Zamboanga City Police Office headquarters in preparation for the filing of the case against him.

She said the suspect was arrested by members of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 Team-Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)