HVI arrested, P680K 'shabu' seized

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, August 30, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) did not identify the arrested HVI suspect, who is a male aged 37.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the HVI suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 6:34 p.m. Thursday, August 29, in Santa Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the arrested HVI suspect were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in four different sizes of heat-sealed plastic sachets and buy-bust money.

The arrested suspect was detained at the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 in preparation for the filing of case against him.

“Kudos to the operatives of the Zamboanga City Drug Enforcement Unit for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation in Zamboanga City wherein P680,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized,” said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

“The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula will continue to conduct operations targeted to eliminate these substances in our society,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)